San Antonio Police: 18 year-old suspected of burglary shoots himself during getaway

By Don Morgan
October 30, 2023 7:23AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year-old suspected of burglarizing a vehicle had to be hospitalized after shooting himself while running from the scene of the crime.

San Antonio Police say he broke into a vehicle at around 2 o’clock Sunday morning in the 3700 block of Newrock Drive.

He didn’t get far.

As he was making his getaway, he somehow shot himself in the leg.

Officers say the shooting was an accident and the suspected thief is expected to be okay.

Police will continue investigating.

