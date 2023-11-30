KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: 19 year-old arrested in connection to numerous fatal shootings

By Don Morgan
November 30, 2023 4:48AM CST
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ballistic evidence has tied a 19 year-old from San Antonio to several fatal shootings.

KSAT-12 is reporting the arrest of Nathan Martinez.

Martinez was wanted on a number of warrants ranging from capital murder to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police tell KSAT that Martinez has been linked to a series of fatal shootings that stretch back to June of 2022.

Police were able to collect ballistic evidence at the scene of each shooting, which helped lead them to Martinez.

Investigators also found posts on Martinez’s social media account in which he bragged about killing a rival gang member.

Martinez was arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon.

 

