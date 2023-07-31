San Antonio Police: 19-year-old shot while walking near Medical Center, search for shooter underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital Sunday night.

Officers say they got the call just before midnight from the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek, near Medical Center.

Police found the victim with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.

He reportedly told the officers that he was walking when someone in a vehicle pulled up beside him and started shooting.

A description of the vehicle the shooter was in hasn’t been provided.

The victim is said to be in “stable” condition.

Police say they don’t yet have a motive for the shooting but they will continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and we will share more details once they become available.