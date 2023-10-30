SAPD: Man charged with capital murder after shooting at Southwest Side house party

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police now have a man in custody after a shooting left two people dead and three others hurt on the Southwest Side.

Police were called to the scene Saturday night after shots were fired in the 300 block of Rosyln Avenue. That is where an argument broke out between one of the party goers and a neighbor.

Investigators say the neighbor left, but later came back with family members. After another argument, police say Raul Trevino III, 20, pulled a gun and fired at people attending the party, killing two people at the scene. Investigators say a 13-year-old girl was hurt, but she is expected to recover.

KSAT-12 reports Trevino was also shot, along with a relative, when one victim shot back at the suspect.

Trevino was arrested early Monday and now faces numerous charges, including capital murder – multiple persons. A charge of aggravated assault was also filed against Trevino.

Investigators say guns were found at the scene.

The names of the victims have yet to be released, but they are described as a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.