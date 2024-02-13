San Antonio Police: 21-year-old charged in connection to shooting at North Side strip club

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 21-year-old man is now facing charges after a shooting at a San Antonio strip club.

The shooting at Sugar’s on Northwest Loop 410 happened at around 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say it started as a fight in the parking lot and at some point, Moses Mata pulled a gun and started shooting.

Investigators say a 23 year-old man was hit.

Police report security guards at the strip club pulled their own guns and fired back at Mata, who was hit before he dropped his gun. From there he got into a car and sped away.

Security guards gave police a description of Mata and the car he was driving. The suspect was tracked to a hospital where he showed up with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mata is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say he is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mata will be held on bond once he is discharged from the hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the other man who was shot.