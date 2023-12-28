San Antonio Police: 34 year-old man accused of sexually assaulting teenaged girl at West Side hotel arrested, victim provided investigators with videos of assault

Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say they have arrested a man who traveled from Magnolia to have sex with an underage girl.

KSAT-12 reports 34 year-old Justin Brent Crowe first met the teenager on Snapchat.

The report references an arrest warrant affidavit in which the 14 year-old said Crowe drove to San Antonio the weekend before Memorial Day to pick her up.

She says they then went to a motel on the West Side where she spent three days with Crowe.

The affidavit states the girl told police she and Crowe engaged in sexual acts and that she provided investigators with video proof.

Crowe was brought in for questioning and told police that he believed the victim was 19 years-old.

Investigators looked through messages between the victim and Crowe which showed he was aware that the girl was much younger.

He’s been booked at the Bexar County Jail on sexual assault of a child charges. Bond has been set at $55,000.