KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: 46 year-old man arrested for trying to arrange meeting with underage girl

By Don Morgan
October 27, 2023 5:48AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: 46 year-old man arrested for trying to arrange meeting with underage girl
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 46 year-old man has been arrested after arranging a meeting with an underage girl.

San Antonio Police say Anthony Martinez was chatting online with someone he thought was a young girl. He arranged to pick the girl up from a local school to engage in sexual conduct.

But when Martinez arrived at the school, he was met by San Antonio Police Department detectives.

He’s been charged with online solicitation of a minor and booked at the Bexar County Jail.

More about:
Crime
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police Department urges citizens to "remain vigilant" after Hamas leader calls for "Global day of Jihad"
2

Northeast ISD: Student at MacArthur High School in San Antonio facing "disciplinary consequences" for bringing a BB gun to school
3

San Antonio Police: Woman shot several times, dies at Northeast side car wash
4

US Marshals Service urging caution as new scam emerges
5

Tornado touches down near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston