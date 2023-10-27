San Antonio Police: 46 year-old man arrested for trying to arrange meeting with underage girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 46 year-old man has been arrested after arranging a meeting with an underage girl.

San Antonio Police say Anthony Martinez was chatting online with someone he thought was a young girl. He arranged to pick the girl up from a local school to engage in sexual conduct.

But when Martinez arrived at the school, he was met by San Antonio Police Department detectives.

He’s been charged with online solicitation of a minor and booked at the Bexar County Jail.