San Antonio Police: 52-year-old man arrested when children left in his care seen throwing knives, other items from balcony

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He was supposed to be babysitting 5 children, instead, he was asleep as the kids were engaging in some dangerous behavior.

San Antonio police tell KSAT-12 that 52-year-old Shad Modesett was arrested Sunday at an apartment near Eisenhauer Road and Ray Bon Drive.

Officers were called to the complex when a neighbor spotted some children throwing knives and other items from a second floor balcony.

The neighbor reported that he talked to one of the children who told him they hadn’t eaten in days.

Officers entered the apartment to find Modesett was asleep.

Police say the children, ranging in age from 2 to 9-years-old, appeared thin and filthy.

Modesett is the father of one of the children and uncle of the other four who were left in his care while their mother went out to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Modesett was arrested on five counts of endangering a child.

The children’s mother tells KSAT that her kids had been fed and were fine before she left. No word on whether or not she’s been charged with anything.

The children were turned over to Child Protective Services. The agency sent a statement to KSAT explaining that the children were no longer in their custody but they will often create a plan where children can stay with family members while an investigation takes place.