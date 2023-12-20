San Antonio Police: 59 year-old man accused of shooting his nephew arrested, men reported to have been in physical altercation before the shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have released the name of the man who allegedly killed his nephew during a dispute Tuesday morning.

Barry Moore, who is 59 years-old, has been charged with first-degree felony murder.

Police say Moore shot and killed 43 year-old Kian Johnson in the backyard of a home on Laven Drive.

Johnson has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

According to a police report, the men had been in a physical altercation before Moore allegedly pulled a gun and shot Johnson.

Police say the took Moore into custody without incident.

At this point it’s not known what the men were fighting about.

The investigation continues.