San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers ask for help in identifying suspected bank robber

By Don Morgan
May 17, 2023 8:32AM CDT
Photo: Frost Bank

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating the person who robbed a Northwest Side bank last week.

It was around 5 P.M. last Tuesday, May 9, when someone walked into the Frost Bank location in the 23780 block of Interstate 10 West, pointed a gun at employees and demanded cash.

The crook got away before police could arrive. No word on how much money they got away with.

SAPD and Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help locate the bank robber.

If you recognize the person in the pictures, you can call  Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Photo: Frost Bank

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

