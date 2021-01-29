      Weather Alert

San Antonio police and firefighter procession honors veteran officer who died of COVID-19

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 28, 2021 @ 10:17pm
Officer Onofre Serna died of COVID-19/Obituary Photo/Angelus Funeral Home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -San Antonio police and firefighters gathered downtown Thursday evening for a procession  in honor of an 35-year-veteran of SAPD who succumbed to COVID-19 last week.

Officer Onofre Serna had been with the department since 1985.   SAPD and SAFD personnel drove emergency vehicles from the central police substation on South Frio through the downtown area with their lights flashing and sirens on from 6:30 pm to around 7 pm Thursday.  The procession also was in honor of  health care workers who have served on the frontlines on the pandemic.

 

