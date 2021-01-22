San Antonio Police are investigating two convenience store robberies on the city’s North Side
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two convenience stores on the North side were robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.
At 11:30 P.M. police were called to the first robbery at J&A Grocery on Blanco Road. Two armed men entered the store, pointed their guns at the clerk and demanded money. They got the cash then took off in a blue pickup.
About 15 minutes later there was a call for another armed robbery. This time at the Citgo station on Gardina, about 2 miles from the scene of the first robbery.
Two armed men got money from the clerk then fired off a few rounds before running away.
No injuries were reported in either robbery.
Police don’t know for sure if the same men committed both crimes but they are investigating.