San Antonio Police are investigating two convenience store robberies on the city’s North Side

Don Morgan
Jan 22, 2021 @ 6:07am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two convenience stores on the North side were robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

At 11:30 P.M. police were called to the first robbery at J&A Grocery on Blanco Road. Two armed men entered the store, pointed their guns at the clerk and demanded money. They got the cash then took off in a blue pickup.

About 15 minutes later there was a call for another armed robbery. This time at the Citgo station on Gardina, about 2 miles from the scene of the first robbery.

Two armed men got money from the clerk then fired off a few rounds before running away.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Police don’t know for sure if the same men committed both crimes but they are investigating.

 

 

