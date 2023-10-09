KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Argument leads to shooting at North Side apartment, victim in critical condition

By Don Morgan
October 9, 2023 6:28AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting at a North Side apartment complex.

KSAT-12 reports that police were called to the 2100 block of Thousand Oaks just after midnight Monday.

Officers say they believe the man was shot during an argument.

He was rushed to the hopsital with a gunshot wound to the neck. At last report, he is in critical condition.

Police say they don’t have a description of the shooter but they have been interviewing several possible witnesses.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.

