San Antonio Police: Argument over noise during Monday Night Football leads to two men stabbing each other

By Don Morgan
October 17, 2023 5:15AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Things got a little too loud on the Southwest side during Monday night’s football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

KSAT-12 is reporting that at around 9:40, two men who live near each on McArthur Avenue other began arguing over noise.

The disagreement escalated and both men pulled knives and stabbed each other several times.

Both men were brought to area hospitals and are expected to recover.

Police are still investigating and haven’t determined what charges each man will face.

Their names haven’t been released.

