San Antonio police arrest 10, impound 6 cars in breaking up street takeover

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Those planning a street takeover event in San Antonio over the weekend may have never had a shot.

In a Monday release, the San Antonio Police Department announced numerous arrests and cars impounded on Saturday.

Public Information Officer Nick Soliz responded to numerous inquiries made about a post on X made by Police Chief William McManus (below). It details the arrests made and the numerous SAPD units involved in breaking up the planned street takeover event.

People arrested were charged with numerous offenses, and some of the cars impounded were also held for seizure.

Complete list of arrests and cars impounded:

Arrested person/ Evading motor vehicle & reckless driving

White Mustang – impounded / held for seizure

1 Arrested person/ New traffic (Event Organizer)

Gray Challenger – impounded

2 Arrested persons/ New traffic (Event Organizer)

Yellow Charger – impounded

1 Arrested person/ New traffic

1 Arrested person / Racing on Hwy & Reckless Driving

Red Challenger – impounded / held for seizure

1 Arrested person/ Evading Motor Vehicle & Reckless Driving

White Nissan 350Z – impounded / held for seizure

3 Arrested persons

Charges: Traffic violations, unlawful carrying, Interfere w/ duties of a public servant

1 vehicle impounded.