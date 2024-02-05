San Antonio police arrest 10, impound 6 cars in breaking up street takeover
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Those planning a street takeover event in San Antonio over the weekend may have never had a shot.
In a Monday release, the San Antonio Police Department announced numerous arrests and cars impounded on Saturday.
Public Information Officer Nick Soliz responded to numerous inquiries made about a post on X made by Police Chief William McManus (below). It details the arrests made and the numerous SAPD units involved in breaking up the planned street takeover event.
People arrested were charged with numerous offenses, and some of the cars impounded were also held for seizure.
Complete list of arrests and cars impounded:
- Arrested person/ Evading motor vehicle & reckless driving
White Mustang – impounded / held for seizure
- 1 Arrested person/ New traffic (Event Organizer)
Gray Challenger – impounded
- 2 Arrested persons/ New traffic (Event Organizer)
Yellow Charger – impounded
- 1 Arrested person/ New traffic
- 1 Arrested person / Racing on Hwy & Reckless Driving
Red Challenger – impounded / held for seizure
- 1 Arrested person/ Evading Motor Vehicle & Reckless Driving
White Nissan 350Z – impounded / held for seizure
- 3 Arrested persons
Charges: Traffic violations, unlawful carrying, Interfere w/ duties of a public servant
1 vehicle impounded.
Once again, last nite, cars were seized, among other property, and arrests were made when a street takeover group tried it again here in SA. SAPD units along with assistance from @TxDPSCentral did a fantastic job and SA streets are safer for it.
— Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) February 4, 2024