San Antonio police arrest 24 in overnight street racing incident
Street racing arrests/Photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- San Antonio police have arrested two dozen suspects in connection with a street racing incident early Tuesday in the city’s South Side.
Police say drivers were blocking intersections, doing donuts , throwing rocks and bottles at officers and damaging property on West Theo.
SAPD arrested 24 suspects on 33 charges, including participating in a riot. Officers also towed 12 vehicles.
Police responded to another similar incident late Monday in the West Side on Bandera Road at Hillcrest. Police also made some arrests at that location in the parking lot of Bexar County Academy, a charter school.
“Our Officers will continue to be proactive and respond to these incidents,” SAPD said in a statement. “We will not tolerate this behavior in our City!”