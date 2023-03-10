San Antonio police arrest capital murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspect wanted for capital murder is now under arrest.

San Antonio police are confirming the arrest of 19-year-old Kristian Ray Belmudez in the 1000 block of Austin Highway. Investigators say Belmudez was arrested without incident Friday afternoon after 3:00 p.m.

Police turned to the public for help in locating Belmudez on Tuesday while also warning against confronting the teen, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Belmudez is accused of murdering Gabriel Sanchez and Sanaa McNiel. Both victims were found dead in a motel room by housekeeping.

The SAPD Covert Response Team and the US Marshall Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were involved in taking Belmudez into custody