San Antonio police arrest driver accused of running cars off road on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have a man described as “heavily impaired” in custody after a police chase on the West Side.

It all started Thursday morning after numerous calls came in about the driver of a white SUV who they say was running cars off the road while driving all over the highway.

KSAT-TV reports officers blocked traffic behind the SUV on Highway 90 and started a chase. One squad car used a pit maneuver to stop the SUV, which caused the driver to lose control before crashing into a barrier wall.

Investigators say the driver appeared to be “heavily impaired” and he could be facing charges.

Lanes on westbound Highway 90 have been re-opened.

No injuries were reported.