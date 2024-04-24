KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting at an illegal gambling operation

By Don Morgan
April 24, 2024 7:46AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation into a shooting death at an illegal gambling operation has come to an end.

San Antonio police say they have arrested 30-year-old Michael Rene Gaitan for the murder of Roland Garcia.

The shooting happened January 26, 2023 outside a home on Hayden Drive.

Police arrived to find Garcia dead from gunshot wounds to his head and stomach.

They also found the home was being used for illegal gambling.

Police report that Garcia allegedly stole money from one of the gambling machines the day before he was shot.

According to witness testimony, Gaitan hit Garcia in the head and when a gun fell out of Gaitan’s jacket, Garcia tried to grab it.

But Gaitan was able to pick it up first and shot Garcia. Gaitan then reportedly jumped in a car and sped away.

He’s been charged with murder and his bond has been set at $250,000.

