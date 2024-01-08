San Antonio Police: Arrest made in connection with October 16 hit and run fatal

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a 63 year-old man.

KSAT-12 is reporting the arrest of Fernando Alvarez. He was taken into custody Sunday night.

Police say it was Alvarez who was behind the wheel of the pickup that struck and killed Rogelio Rodriguez in the 700 block of Culebra October 16.

Police report they viewed surveillance video that showed Alvarez hitting Rodriguez.

The video reportedly shows Alvarez turned around and pulling into a parking lot, but taking off as emergency crews approached.

When police located Alvarez, he is reported to have told the officers that he had sold the truck a week before the hit and run.

But, investigators used GPS records from his cell phone which revealed he was at the scene of the crash the night it happened.

KSAT reports that a warrant for his arrest was issued Saturday and he was taken into custody Sunday.

He’s being held at the Bexar County Jail on charges of collision involving death.

Bond has been set at $85,000.