San Antonio police arrest man accused of crashing car into store on purpose

Police units respond on scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have a man in custody after they say he crashed into a Circle K store while trying to hit another person.

KSAT-TV reports the suspect is 24 years old and he was booked on a charge of DWI.

Investigators say the crash happened along the 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police say the driver had been in a fight with another man before he drove his car into the store.

Investigators are not sure who or where the other man is.

No injuries were reported and there is no word on the amount of damage done to the shop.