San Antonio police arrest man accused of shooting neighbor in the buttocks
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Police have arrested a man accused of holding them at bay for nearly 8 hours after shooting a neighbor in the buttocks.
Officers responded to a call for a shooting Sunday morning on Elk Hunter Trail in the Southeast Side. They found the victim who told them where the suspect was. As officers approached the mobile home, they heard a gunshot. Thirty-seven-year-old Baldemar Martinez refused to surrender.
Around 6pm, they arrested Martinez as he ran through the backyard in an attempt to escape.
The victim, 37-year-old Angelo Herrera, was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.