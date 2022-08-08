      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police arrest man after 76 hour standoff

Don Morgan
Aug 8, 2022 @ 6:40am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A standoff on San Antonio’s North side came to an end Sunday morning, 76 hours after it started.

It began Wednesday night when police were told a man with several arrest warrants was at an apartment in Stone Oak.

Police surrounded the apartment complex in the 1200 block of Agora Palms and began their attempt to convince the man to give up.

During the standoff, police could be heard telling 42 year old Sone Rojas to “stop acting like a little girl” and to “act his age”.

A woman who Rojas was holding captive was let go at some point.

But the standoff continued into the weekend until around 3 A.M. Sunday, when Rojas finally surrendered peacefully.

He’s being held at the Bexar County Jail on several charges that include:

Murder, First-degree felony with a bond of $500,000.

Parole Violation, Third-degree felony.

Property Theft, Class B Misdemeanor with a bond of $500.

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Second-degree felony with a bond of $300,000.

