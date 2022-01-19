      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police arrest man for stealing an Amazon delivery vehicle

Don Morgan
Jan 19, 2022 @ 6:43am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 30 year old man has been arrested after taking an Amazon delivery truck for a ride.

It happened at around 3 P.M. Tuesday on West Craig near Blanco Road.

The man walked up the the truck, pulled a gun and told the driver he was taking the vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the stolen truck near Dallas Road but when the thief got out, he neglected to put it in park. The van rolled into a a patrol vehicle that belongs to a local school district.

No injuries were reported and police were able to locate the gun the man used when he held up the delivery driver.

