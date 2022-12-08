San Antonio police arrest man in connection to shooting death of woman on the east side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a man accused of shooting a woman to death in custody.

Investigators say Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, shot Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the head after a fight at an east side bar on September 26. Police say she was found in the back seat of a car a few blocks away from where shots were fired in the 1500 block of South Gevers Street.

It is believed that a group Gonzales was with were involved in the fight, and surveillance video showed people running away from the car Gonzales was in when shots were fired. Investigators say several bullet holes were found in the car.

KSAT-TV reports multiple witnesses identified Clemente as the shooter, although one backed off his statement due to fear of retaliation.

Clemente is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.