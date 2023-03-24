San Antonio Police arrest man suspected in two recent kidnapping attempts

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An arrest has been made in connection with two recent attempted kidnappings.

San Antonio Police say 18 year old Jorge Rivera is in custody and has been charged with two counts of attempt to commit kidnapping.

The first attempt took place March 17, when a 27 year old woman was walking on Wales Avenue and a man in a maroon Nissan pulled up. The man tried forcing the woman into the back of his car but she managed to fight him off and get away. He fled the scene when she ran to get help.

The very next day, a man matching the description given by the woman tried to force a 12 year old girl into his car as she walked along Villareal Street with some other girls.

She also managed to get away and called for help.

Police were able to use surveillance video from nearby homes to help track down Rivera.

He’s being held at the Bexar County Jail with bond set at $150,000.