San Antonio Police arrest man who fatally shot another man, then held woman at gunpoint
May 1, 2023 5:04AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A standoff with police at a Northwest Side apartment complex is over with one man is custody and another dead from gunshot wounds.
It all started at around 6 A.M. Sunday in the 4100 block of Medical Drive.
That’s where a man invited two people, a man and a woman, to his apartment for some drinks.
At some point, the man shot and killed the male then held the female at gunpoint for two hours. She called for help after escaping through a window.
Police surrounded the apartment complex and negotiated with the man who eventually surrendered.
He was taken into custody when he stepped outside. The man he shot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police haven’t released any names or a motive for the shooting.
