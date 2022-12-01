KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police arrest man who had broken into several vehicles

By Don Morgan
December 1, 2022 5:41AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was seen breaking into several vehicles at a Northwest side business has been arrested.

KSAT-12 reports that at around 3 P.M. Wednesday, Felipe Salazar and an unnamed minor were spotted burglarizing vehicles in a parking lot on West IH-10 .

Officers followed Salazar and his accomplice to a business on North Loop 1604 where they broke into another vehicle.

As officers trailed them, the pair apparently realized they were being followed and bailed out of their vehicle on Stringfellow Drive.

They tried to run but officers were able to catch them and take them into custody.

Police learned that the vehicle the crooks were in had been stolen and that they had a stolen gun in their possession.

Items stolen by the pair will be returned to the owners.

