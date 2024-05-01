San Antonio Police arrest man who was seen on video stabbing a woman several times

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing at a Northwest side apartment complex.

It happened March 3 at the Vive Apartments on Fredericksburg Road.

Police say they found the victim with several stab wounds. She managed to get video on her cell phone of the man who stabbed her.

In the video, the man is seen getting out of his SUV, then walking towards the woman.

There was also video taken by the apartment’s security cameras showing the man stabbing the woman several times as she tried to run away.

The man took off after the attack.

Police released images from the video and received several tips on the man’s identity. One call was from the man’s father, who identified his son, 40-year-old Julio Smith, as the man in the video.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim survived the attack and continues to recover.

Police haven’t said why Smith attacked the woman or whether or not they knew each other.