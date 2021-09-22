      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police arrest Nurse Practitioner after patient reports sexual assault during exam

Don Morgan
Sep 22, 2021 @ 10:55am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40 year old Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio has been arrested after a patient accused him of sexual assault.

Sergio Rodriguez Jr. was taken into custody Tuesday after the female patient stopped by the South substation to report the assault.

She says Rodriguez was examining her when he groped her breasts and exposed himself to her.

When she gave her report, she gave police details about the underwear Rodriguez was wearing at the time.

Those details were confirmed during a sexual assault examination conducted on Rodriguez.

He’s not only denying the charges but claiming it was the patient who was being inappropriate.

His bail was set at $200,000.

