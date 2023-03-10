San Antonio police arrest third suspect in fatal West Side dog attack

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It has now been two weeks since an elderly man was killed and others were hurt during a dog attack on the West Side.

San Antonio police are now making a third arrest in connection to the attack, but this one centers around accusations of witness intimidation.

KSAT-TV reports 26-year-old Destiny Marie Cardona was apprehended on Thursday, and she has been charged with making threats against neighbors. Cardona, according to an arrest affidavit, is the sister of Abilene Schneider, one of the two people investigators believe owned the three dogs involved in the attack. Schneider’s husband, Christian Alexander Moreno, was the first person arrested after the attack on February 24.

Police say Cardona went to her sister’s home and made threats towards a neighbor who had appeared on TV as a witness to the attack. Cardona is accused of threatening to kill the witness and their family.

Cardona was given bond of $25,000.

Moreno and Schneider have both been charged with attack by dangerous dog resulting in death and injury.