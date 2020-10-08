      Weather Alert

San Antonio police arrest two 13-year-old murder suspects

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 8, 2020 @ 10:42am
Family members comfort mother of murder victim on Lasses Boulevard October 7, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two 13-year-old suspects have been arrested and charged with a murder in San Antonio’s Southeast Side.

Twenty-year-old Rene Rodriguez Jr. was shot and killed early Wednesday while he was sleeping at his family’s home on Lasses Boulevard.   Police immediately launched a search for the victim’s 13-year-old sister and her boyfriend.

Michelle Rodriguez told KTSA News that her son “didn’t deserve to die like this.”  She described him as a “great kid.”

She also was worried about her daughter.

“My daughter’s missing, and she has a very bad boyfriend that we’ve been trying to keep her away from,” Rodriguez said.

Police have arrested two 13-year-olds, a male and a female.  Because they are juveniles, officers are not releasing their names.

