San Antonio police arrest two 13-year-old murder suspects
Family members comfort mother of murder victim on Lasses Boulevard October 7, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two 13-year-old suspects have been arrested and charged with a murder in San Antonio’s Southeast Side.
Twenty-year-old Rene Rodriguez Jr. was shot and killed early Wednesday while he was sleeping at his family’s home on Lasses Boulevard. Police immediately launched a search for the victim’s 13-year-old sister and her boyfriend.
Michelle Rodriguez told KTSA News that her son “didn’t deserve to die like this.” She described him as a “great kid.”
She also was worried about her daughter.
“My daughter’s missing, and she has a very bad boyfriend that we’ve been trying to keep her away from,” Rodriguez said.
Police have arrested two 13-year-olds, a male and a female. Because they are juveniles, officers are not releasing their names.