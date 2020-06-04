San Antonio Police arrest two men for curfew violation plus gun and drug charges
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Wednesday’s protests in San Antonio were peaceful according to the Police Department.
However, they did arrest two men after it was reported that one of them said that he had a gun and that he wanted to kill police officers.
At around 10:30 P.M., 27 year old Andre Hogan was spotted walking in the middle of North Alamo Street at East Travis.
He was detained for violating the curfew ordinance and when officers searched him, they found a handgun and some ecstasy.
Hogan was accompanied by 24 year old Payton Kirkham. Police arrested him for violating the curfew ordinance, marijuana possession and a warrant that was out on him.