San Antonio Police arrest two men who tied up a woman then stole her friend’s car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have arrested two men who tied up a woman and stole her friend’s car.
It was around 1 A.M. Tuesday when officers got a call from a woman in her 20’s who reported two men she knows showed up at her apartment.
After she let them in, they tied her up and forced her to call one of her friends. They instructed her to tell her friend to come to the apartment near Churchill High School.
When the woman’s friend showed up, the two men stole her car then drove away.
The car was soon spotted by officers and that’s when the chase began. It came to an end when the car crashed at Loop 410 and Medina Base Road.
The men jumped out and tried to run away but officers caught both of them and they were taken into custody.
They are facing several charges including aggravated robbery.
Police say more charges are expected once they wrap up the investigation.