San Antonio Police arrest woman for leaving her three children in car while she went shopping

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is facing serious charges after reportedly leaving her children in a car while she went shopping.

Police say they were called to the 16600 block of Highway 281 Friday afternoon when someone spotted three children locked inside a car.

The car’s engine was turned off and the temperature at the time was just under 100 degrees.

Officers were able to rescue the children, ages 2-years-old, 4-years-old and 1-month-old. They were brought to a hospital and released later in the day.

Their mother, Angela Garza-Amador, tells police that she had gone in a store and lost track of time.

Police say the children were left inside the car for nearly an hour.

Garza-Amador was arrested on 3 counts of abandoning or endangering a child.