San Antonio Police arrest woman on human trafficking charges
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 27 year old woman has been arrested on human trafficking charges.
Ashanti Pearnell Johnson was taken into custody Thursday night for allegedly forcing a victim to engage in sex acts and getting compensated for it.
She had an outstanding felony warrant when she was arrested on the Northwest side.
It was the second human trafficking arrest made by SAPD on Thursday.
Thirty-nine-year-old Jose Sanchez Davila has been accused of selling his wife for sex for several years.
If you are a victim or you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the police. You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline. The number is 888-373-7888.