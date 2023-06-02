San Antonio Police arrest woman who allegedly attacked her girlfriend with a knife in a convenience store restroom

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have arrested a woman who cut her girlfriend during a fight in a convenience store ladies room.

Officers says they were called to the 6800 block of W Military Drive at around 8:30 P.M. Thursday.

The woman was reportedly assaulting her girlfriend. They ended up falling to the floor as the girlfriend tried to get away. That’s when the woman pulled a knife and cut her girlfriend’s fingers.

Staff heard the commotion and stepped in to stop the assault.

The victim’s injuries aren’t considered serious and told police her girlfriend has “mental issues”.

The woman with the knife has been arrested on aggravated assault charges.

Police say the women had been drinking.