San Antonio Police arrest woman who rammed cruiser and other vehicles

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is facing charges after ramming her SUV into several vehicles Tuesday afternoon.
Police were conducting an operation on Fredericksburg Road and when they told the woman she had to move her vehicle, she got angry and started hollering at the officers.
She left the scene but came back to continue her verbal assault on the police before ramming her SUV into a police cruiser and other vehicles, then sped away from the scene.
Officers followed the woman to a gas station on South Zarzamora.
That’s where they took her into custody. She’s been charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault of a police officer but more charges are expected.