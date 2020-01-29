      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police ask for help in locating an 82 year old woman

Don Morgan
Jan 29, 2020 @ 5:27am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 82 year old woman has been reported missing and San Antonio Police are hoping you can help them locate her.

The woman’s name is Rita Elizabeth Brown and the last time those close to her had any contact was on Monday. She was last seen on Paloma Trail.

Brown is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair that she usually has pulled back into a pony tail.

She was last seen driving her white 2019 Buick Encore with the Texas license plate LWN7486.

Anybody with information can call 9-1-1.

