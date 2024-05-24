San Antonio Police ask for help in locating man last seen Monday as he left West Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The family of a missing San Antonio man is hoping you can help find him.

28-year-old Ceasar Uribe was last seen on the West Side Monday afternoon.

He was doing some remodeling work at a home in the 2100 block of Fort Donelson Drive. At some point, he can be seen on the home’s security camera walking away from the home, leaving his truck behind.

Uribe is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

At the time he walked away, he was wearing a black ball cap with “NY” in white letters, a black shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Police say they believe Uribe is in imminent danger. If you have seen him or know where he is, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.