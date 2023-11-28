KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing 14-year-old girl

By Don Morgan
November 28, 2023 5:54AM CST
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

14 year-old Alexis Marie Best was last seen Saturday in the 3000 block of Remigio Street.

Alexis is 5 feet 1 inches tall, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She also has a scar on her cheek.

Police say she also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires attention.

If you have seen Alexis or know where she is, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

More about:
missing girl
San Antonio

