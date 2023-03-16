San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing 14 year old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A search is underway for a missing 14 year old girl, and San Antonio Police are hoping you can help locate her.

She is Kianna Galbraith and she’s been missing since last Wednesday, March 8.

Kianna was last seen in the 6600 block of Spring Lark Drive.

She’s described as a 5 foot 2 inch Black female, weighing 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kianna has pierced ears, a nose piercing and another in the top gum of her mouth.

If you have seen her or know where she is, get in touch with the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.