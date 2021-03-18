San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing 16 year old
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 16 year old.
Hidiyah Darlene Kennedy was last seen getting into a vehicle in the 4600 block of East Houston Street at 4 P.M. Tuesday.
She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with black hair and eyes. She also has a gap between her front teeth.
Hidiyah was wearing a red hoodie, a red shirt and tan pants when she was last seen.
Family members tell police she has an intellectual disability.
Police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.
If you know of her whereabouts, call the SAPD at 210-207-7660.