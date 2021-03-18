      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing 16 year old

Don Morgan
Mar 18, 2021 @ 4:39am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 16 year old.

Hidiyah Darlene Kennedy was last seen getting into a vehicle in the 4600 block of East Houston Street at 4 P.M. Tuesday.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with black hair and eyes. She also has a gap between her front teeth.

Hidiyah was wearing a red hoodie, a red shirt and tan pants when she was last seen.

Family members tell police she has an intellectual disability.

Police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you know of her whereabouts, call the SAPD at 210-207-7660.

TAGS
Hidiyah Kennedy missing girl San Antonio
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas