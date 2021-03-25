      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing 17 year old

Don Morgan
Mar 25, 2021 @ 5:05am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a 17 year old girl who disappeared Wednesday afternoon.

Her name is Yvonne Nicole Perez. Her family states she has an intellectual disability and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

The last time Yvonne was seen was at around 4:30 P.M. Wednesday. She was walking in the 2500 block of Castroville Road wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black jeans and red high top shoes.

She is 4 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

If you have seen her, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

 

