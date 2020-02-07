San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing 78 year old man
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 78 year old man is missing and San Antonio police are asking for your help in locating him.
Antonio “Tony” Quiroz was last seen at around 9:30 Thursday night in the 2200 block of Banister.
He was on his way to an auto repair shop on Culebra.
Mr. Quiroz is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 156 pounds. he has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black jacket and navy blue pants when he left his home.
His has a medical condition that requires medication.
If you have seen him or know where he is, call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.