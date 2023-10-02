KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing 98 year old man

By Don Morgan
October 2, 2023 4:57AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing 98 year old man
Photo; San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are hoping you can help them locate a missing elderly man.

98 year-old Pedro Zuniga Ramos is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He has brown eyes, is bald and has two indentations on the top of his head.

He was last seen Friday, September 29 in the 600 block of Ellor Drive.

If you have seen him or know where he is, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 201-207-7660.

More about:
missing elderly man
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
3

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
4

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI