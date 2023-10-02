San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing 98 year old man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are hoping you can help them locate a missing elderly man.

98 year-old Pedro Zuniga Ramos is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He has brown eyes, is bald and has two indentations on the top of his head.

He was last seen Friday, September 29 in the 600 block of Ellor Drive.

If you have seen him or know where he is, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 201-207-7660.