San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing baby

Don Morgan
May 27, 2020 @ 5:22am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are hoping you can help them locate a missing baby.

10 month old Rhiannon Sullivan was last seen on Sunday in the 6200 block of Ridge Lake.

Police believe Rhiannon is with her biological mother who was recently ordered to turn the child over to Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information on where she is can call the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

