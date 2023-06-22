San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing elderly man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing elderly man.

Ramon Ybarra was last seen Wednesday in the 100 block of Dallas Street.

Ybarra has white hair, faded tattoos on both arms and is missing his top two front teeth.

He was wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and a blue ball cap at the time of his disappearance.

If you have seen Ybarra, or know where he is, call the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.