San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing elderly man
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are asking for you help in finding an 84-year-old man who’s gone missing.
The last time Ambrosio Ruiz Saenz was seen, he was on Dallas Street near Richmond Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Saenz is six-foot-five and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen dressed in a black shirt, gray pants, and a gray jacket.
He also wears a silver necklace with a gold Star of David pendant.
If you know where Saenz might be, call the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.