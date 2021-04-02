      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing elderly man

Don Morgan
Apr 2, 2021 @ 4:39am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are asking for you help in finding an 84-year-old man who’s gone missing.

The last time Ambrosio Ruiz Saenz was seen, he was on Dallas Street near Richmond Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Saenz is six-foot-five and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen dressed in a black shirt, gray pants, and a gray jacket.

He also wears a silver necklace with a gold Star of David pendant.

If you know where Saenz might be, call the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

 

