San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing man
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 89 year old San Antonio man.
Thomas Knodell was last seen in the 300 block of Shadwell. His family reported him missing on Thursday.
Mr. Knodell has a medical condition that requires the attention of a Doctor.
He’s 5 feet 5 inches tall, 174 pounds with short white hair and blue eyes.
The last time he was seen he was wearing a blue and red long sleeved plaid shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information can call the San Antonio Police Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.